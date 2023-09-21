2024 Women’s AFCON qualifiers: Black Queens encountered difficult circumstances before Rwanda game - Nora Hauptle

Sports News of Thursday, 21 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Black Queens head coach, Nora Hauptle, has revealed that the team encountered some difficult circumstances before their 7-0 win over Rwanda in their 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.



The Ghana women’s national team recorded this resounding victory despite the difficulties the Swiss tactician said they faced.



Speaking after the game, Hauptle said: “It was not easy before the game, some circumstances but a good team can always deal with difficult circumstances.



“We have been ready from the first minute on the pitch. All in all, I am very satisfied but there are still little details we need to adjust.”



In the match, Doris Boaduwaa, Evelyn Badu, and Princella Adubea contributed goals to give Ghana a 3-0 lead at halftime. Kusi Alice, Evelyn Badu, and a double by Achiaa Anasthesia secured a commanding 7-0 victory for the Black Queens.



The return leg of the first round is scheduled for Tuesday, September 26, at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Once the qualifying process is completed, the Black Queens will advance to the second round of the tournament.