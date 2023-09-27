2024 WAFCON qualifiers: Ghana’s Black Queens to battle Namibia in next round after eliminating Rwanda

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Black Queens of Ghana are through to the second round of the qualifiers for the 2024 CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) tournament.



This follows the exciting victory over Rwanda in the first round of the qualifiers.



At the end of two legs against Rwanda, Ghana’s Black Queens triumphed with a 12-0 aggregate victory.



In the second leg of the game played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, September 26, the Queens cruised to a 7-0 win.



Midfield maestro Alice Kusi stole the show in front of the home fans. She opened the scoring in the 22nd minute before adding two more goals to complete a sensational hat-trick.



Later in the game, other goals from Evelyn Badu and Stella Nyamekye saw Ghana cruising to a 5-0 second-leg win.



After the 12-0 aggregate win, Ghana will now face Namibia in the second round.



Black Queens head coach Nora Hauptle will hope to overcome Namibia at the end of the two legs as she targets qualification to the next WAFCON.