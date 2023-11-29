2024 WAFCON qualifiers: Ghana’s Black Queens hold first training session in Accra ahead of Namibia game

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Black Queens of Ghana have started preparations for the tie against Namibia in the second round of the qualifiers for the 2024 Women’s Cup of Nations (WAFCON).



The Queens opened camp in Accra on Monday, November 27, with 18 players reporting to camp at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.



Today, the Black Queens led by head coach Nora Hauptle have trained at the Union Park, Legon



Twenty out of the 23 players invited for the Namibia doubleheader took part in the training session.



Gifty Assifuah and Janet Egyir are expected to report to camp on Wednesday and will be part of the Black Queens’ training session in the evening.



The first leg of the tie between Ghana and Namibia will be played on Friday, December 1, 2023.



The Black Queens are keen on overcoming Namibia over the two legs to secure qualification to the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco.



Below are some pictures from the team’s training session on Tuesday:





