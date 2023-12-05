2024 WAFCON qualifiers: Black Queens wrap up preparations for crucial second leg tie against Namibia

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Black Queens of Ghana are all set for the important game against Namibia in the qualifiers for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) tournament.



Ghana last Friday hosted Namibia at the Accra Sports Stadium in the first leg of the tie in the final round of the qualifiers for next year’s showdown.



At the end of that game, the Black Queens picked all points after a deserved 3-1 win.



In the last few days, the Black Queens have been in South Africa preparing for the reverse fixture.



This evening, the Black Queens led by head coach Nora Hauptle held a final training session and completed it with all players geared up for the contest on Tuesday, December 6.



For the Ghana coach, her Queens are ready for the game tomorrow.



“We trained today in the stadium here with an amazing pitch. We are a team who likes to play and the ball is rolling fast here, and so for us everything is ready and we are ready. This is our attitude and also to develop ourselves to our routines that helps us to stay calm and the final training was absolutely amazing,” Coach Nora Hauptle said.



The match against Namibia will be played at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on Tuesday.



The game is scheduled to kick off at 13:00GMT.



Ghana needs to avoid losing by a two-goal margin to secure qualification to the 2024 WAFCON to be hosted by Morocco.