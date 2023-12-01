2024 WAFCON qualifiers: Black Queens secure first leg advantage with 3-1 win over Namibia

Sports News of Friday, 1 December 2023

Ghana’s women’s national team, the Black Queens, secured first-leg advantage by beating Namibia 3-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday afternoon in the final round of qualifying for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.



The result means the Black Queens are on course to secure a return to the Women’s AFCON after failing to qualify for the last two editions.



The second leg will be played in Namibia on Tuesday, December 5, and if the Black Queens get it done, they are through to the AFCON.



Nora Hauptle’s ladies conceded for the first time since the Swiss coach took over the team in February 2023.



Doris Boaduwaa opened the scoring for the Black Queens 26 minutes into the game before Portia Boakye scored straight from a corner to send Ghana into the break 2-0 up.



Doris struck a second of the game from close range to give the Black Queens a 3-0 lead in the 58th minute.



Portia Boakye then turned the ball into her own net to reduce the deficit for Namibia, ending the game 3-1.



