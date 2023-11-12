2024 U20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers: Black Princesses ease past eSwatini with a 6-1 win

Sports News of Sunday, 12 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana’s Women’s U20 national team, the Black Princesses, eased past eSwatini away from home in the first leg of their third round 2024 U20 World Cup qualifier.



Yusif Basig’s side came from a goal down to win 4-1 at the Somhlolo National Stadium in eSwatini on Sunday afternoon.



The hosts took an early lead in the fifth minute before Mercy Attobra equalised for the Black Princesses in the 10th minute.



Beline Nyarkoh scored the second to give the visitors the lead in the 28th minute to take the Ghanaians into the break with the advantage.



The Black Princesses took a two goal lead four minutes into the second half through Wasima Mohammed’s strike.



With a minute to the hour mark, Sarah Nyarko made it 4-1 for Ghana to take the game beyond the reach of eSwatini.



eSwatini made it five for Ghana with an own goal before Mercy Attobra bagged her brace on the 86th minute to end the game 6-1.



The second leg is set to be played at the Accra Sports Stadium on November 19. The reverse fixture is expected to be a formality game for the Black Princesses who have secured such a magnificent advantage.