2024 Olympics: ‘I feel sorry Black Meteors couldn’t qualify’ – Black Queens coach

Sports News of Thursday, 13 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Head coach of Ghana’s Black Queens, Nora Hauptle, has reacted to Black Meteors’ failure to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games to be held in Paris next year.



The U23 male national team could not progress from their group at the 2023 U23 Africa Cup of Nations – which is the qualifying tournament for the Olympic Games.



Reacting to the news ahead of the beginning of the Black Queens journey to the same tournament, the Swiss said pressure will help in their bid to qualify for the competition.



“For me, pressure is a privilege. We put a lot of pressure on ourselves because we want to go and qualify for the Olympic Games,” he said at a pre-match presser.



“We recognize that our U23 men, they cannot qualify anymore. I feel sorry for them.



“We take this challenge and will face it.”



The Black Queens’ game against Guinea will be played on Friday in Conakry, with the second leg to come in Accra.