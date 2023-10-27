2024 Olympic qualifiers: We want to continue with the good things against Benin - Nora Hauptle

Sports News of Friday, 27 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Nora Hauptle, head coach of the Black Queens, has emphasised the importance of maintaining their positive performance under her leadership.



Since assuming the role in February, the Ghana women's national team has notched an impressive record of seven games played, 26 goals scored, and zero goals conceded.



Addressing the media in preparation for the second round of the 2024 Olympic qualifiers against Benin, Hauptle expressed her intent to carry forward this momentum when they step onto the field this Friday.



She further noted her satisfaction with the team's training efforts in preparation for the upcoming match.



“We’ve arrived in Benin well for the second Olympic round qualifier, and we are still on our mission Volta,” Nora said.



“We are still unbeaten and have not conceded any goals; we want to continue this way.



“We’ve worked hard this week first of all on our values. It is all about defending well, our unity and determination.”



The first leg will be played tomorrow, Friday, October 27 in Benin, with the reverse fixture four days later in Ghana.