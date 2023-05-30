2024 Olympic Games qualifiers: Ghana draw Guinea in first round

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Queens will face Guinea in the first round of the 2024 Paris Olympic qualifiers.



Ghana was paired with the West African country during the draw on Tuesday, May 30, in Cairo, Egypt.



Confederations of Africa Football(CAF) are yet to announce dates for the qualifiers.



Nonetheless, the Black Queens will travel to Guinea for the first leg before hosting the second leg in Ghana.



The winner of the tie will face the winner between Guinea-Bissau and Benin in the second round.



Ghana will have to get past four-round hurdles before securing a spot at the 2024 Olympic Games.



EE/KPE