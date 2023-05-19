Sports News of Friday, 19 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2024 Olympic Games: GFA will provide adequate support for the Black Meteors – Prosper Addo



The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, Prosper Harrison Addo, has assured the Black Meteors of adequate support from the FA ahead of the 2023 U-23 African Cup of Nations to boost their qualification for the 2024 Olympic Games in France.



Ghana will make their second appearance on the continental front after beating Algeria 1-0 in the return leg in Kumasi following their 1-1 pulsating draw in the first leg in Annaba, Algeria.



Speaking to Happy FM, Prosper Addo said “The FA is preparing adequately so that the Black Meteors can qualify for the Olympic Games. This is a team that holds a lot of promise and can serve as a perfect transition for these players should they qualify. We have a very youthful team in the Black Stars and we will try to speak to the clubs so they can release these eligible players so they can help Ghana’s Black Meteors secure the ultimate”.



Ghana’s Black Meteors have been paired with host nation Morocco, Congo and Guinea in Group A for the AFCON which kicks off from June 24-July 8, 2023 in Morocco.



This year’s edition will be the 4th edition of the quadrennial African football tournament organized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for its male national teams consisting of players under 23 years of age.



The Black Meteors were paired up against hosts Egypt, Cameroon, and Mali in the last edition in 2019, where they finished fourth losing to South Africa in the third-placed playoffs.



The continental showpiece serves as a qualifier for the Olympic Games to be hosted by Paris in 2024 .



Ghana’s last participation at the Olympic Games came in 2004, Athens, Greece.



Ghana exited in the first round of the competition following a defeat to Japan, a draw against Italy and the only win coming against Paraguay.



LSN/DO