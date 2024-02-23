You are here: HomeSports2024 02 23Article 1918445

Sports News of Friday, 23 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

2024 Olympic Games: Black Queens lose 1-0 to Zambia’s Copper Queens in first leg of qualification tie

The battle of the Queens was staged at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday
The Black Queens of Ghana suffered a setback on Friday when the team lost 1-0 to the Copper Queens of Zambia in the qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games.

The battle of the Queens was staged at the Accra Sports Stadium in Ghana and kicked off at 5pm.

The Black Queens playing at home, set up an attacking lineup, hoping to secure victory to go into the second leg of the third round tie in the qualifiers with an advantage.

Despite a good fight from the Black Queens, the team could not score and suffered a narrow defeat at the end of the 90 minutes.

The Copper Queens of Zambia scored in the first half through a strike from top forward Racheal Kundananji, which decided the game.

After today's defeat, there is pressure on the Black Stars heading into the second leg to be played in Zambia.

Watch match highlights below

