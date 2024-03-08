2024 Futsal AFCON: Ghana drawn with host Morocco, Angola, Zambia in Group A

Sports News of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Futsal National Team has been drawn into Group A alongside host and defending champions Morocco.



They are joined by Angola and Zambia for the upcoming 2024 Futsal Africa Cup of Nations.



The draw, which took place in Rabat on Thursday, March 7, 2024, set the stage for an exciting competition.



Having qualified ahead of Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana will be making only their second appearance in the competition.



Coach Philip Boakye's team is gearing up to face Zambia in their opening match before challenging host, Morocco then Angola, who were semi-finalists in the previous edition.



Ghana's journey to the Futsal AFCON was marked by a remarkable comeback, as they overcame Ivory Coast with a stunning 6-1 victory in the second leg in Abidjan, securing a 6-5 aggregate score after a challenging 4-0 first-leg defeat at home.



The tournament is set to take place in Rabat from April 11 to April 21, 2024.