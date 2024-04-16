2024 Futsal AFCON: Angola whips Ghana Futsal national team 11-3 to advance to semis

Sports News of Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Futsal national team has been shown the exit door in the ongoing 2024 Futsal Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Morocco.



This follows three consecutive defeats in the group stages of the tournament.



In the final Group A game on Monday, the Ghana Futsal national team locked horns with their counterpart from Angola.



Unfortunately, for the Ghana team, the side lost 11-3 to Angola.



The defeat has sent the Ghana Futsal team home with a record of three defeats from the tournament.



In the other Group A game played today, host nation Morocco hammered Zambia 13-0 to win the group and qualify for the knockout stage.



Angola after beating Ghana will also play in the knockout stage.



