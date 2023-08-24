2023 World Championships: Ghana withdraws from 4x100m relay

Sports News of Thursday, 24 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's journey at the 2023 World Athletics Championships has unfortunately come to an end after the country pulled out of its final event which is the 4x100m relay heats.



Team Ghana had to pull out of the 4x100m relay heats after two members of the team got injured in their race on Wednesday, August 23.



In an official statement released on Wednesday evening, Ghana Athletics declared that this decision had been made after thorough consultation with the Honorable Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif.



The statement further affirmed that this course of action was taken "in the best interest and greater good of James and Joseph’s careers." Their focus will now shift towards pursuing appropriate treatment and recovery."



Ghanaian athletes, Joseph Paul Amoah and James Dadzie suffered injuries while competing in the Men's 200-meter dash at the World Athletics Championships.



Captain Joseph Paul Amoah who won bronze for Ghana at the 2022 Commonwealth Games missed out on a place in the semi-final after his fifth-place finish in the heats.



Paul Amoah got his toe injured during the race and had to be rushed to the hospital where he is expected to undergo an X-ray scan. The sprinter raced in heat 6 and finished with a time of 20.56s.



Ghana's national 200m record-holder, James Dadzie also pulled out of the Men's 200m heats after getting injured.



He was forced to withdraw from the Men's 200m heats due to injury. During heat 4 of the 200m event, Dadzie appeared to have suffered a hamstring injury, which prevented him from completing the race.



Dadzie has been grappling with a hamstring injury since April, the same period he set the national record.



The incident led to Dadzie being stretchered off the track, with the crowd showing their appreciation for his efforts.



Ghana's 4x100 relay team has become one of the strongholds of the country in recent times with the team showing growth at the Olympics, Commonwealth and previous World championships.



JNA/KPE