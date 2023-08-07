2023 Women's World Cup: Valiant Nigeria suffer round of 16 exit to favorites England

Sports News of Monday, 7 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have been eliminated from the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup following a penalty shoutouts defeat against England on August 7, 2023.



Nigeria, who were unbeaten in the group stages, held the European champions to a 0-0 stalemate after extra time.



England progressed at the expense of the 11-time African champions, beating them 4-2 on penalties.



Nigeria had a phenomenal performance, dominating England for the majority of the game but could not find the target. On an unfortunate night at Basbine, the Super Falcons hit the crossbar four times through the game.



England were reduced to 10 in the dying embers of regulation time after Chelsea forward Lauren James was sent off for stamping Nigeria's Michelle Alozie.



England held on and managed to force penalty shootouts despite the numerical disadvantage and eventually secured the 4-2 win.



The 2019 champions will face the winner of Colombia-Jamaica tie in the quarter-finals.





EE/KPE