2023 U23 AFCON: Congo head coach sets ambitious tone ahead clash with Ghana

Sports News of Sunday, 25 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Congo's head coach, Cyril Ndonga, has set the tone for his team's participation in the 2023 U23 Africa Cup of Nations, as they gear up to face Ghana in their opening match on Sunday.



Ndonga has refused to categorize his team's status in the competition and emphasized their noble ambitions as they enter Moroccan territory.



"We arrived in Moroccan territory with noble ambitions," Ndonga stated confidently. "We have been drawn into a tough group. We must fight match after match with the same determination.



“We are neither challengers nor underdogs, nor favorites in this AFCON. That being said, we are aware of our progress and have strong arguments to make."



Congo's coach has instilled a sense of confidence and determination in his players, highlighting their progression and readiness to take on any opponent.



“With victories over Tunisia and South Africa during the qualifiers, Congo has already proven their mettle against formidable African football powerhouses.



The stage is now set for the highly-anticipated match between Ghana and Congo, which will take place at the Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat.



This encounter marks Congo's first-ever participation in the TotalEnergies CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations, adding an extra level of excitement to their debut.



The game will kick off at 3:00 PM Ghana time.