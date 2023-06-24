2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations: GOC sends goodwill message to Black Meteors

Sports News of Saturday, 24 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) have extended their best wishes to the Black Meteors of Ghana, ahead of the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.



The U-23 AFCON serves as the final qualification event in order to secure a place in men’s football at the Olympic Games.



Ghana is seeking to make an appearance in men’s football for the first time since 2004.



In the release, the President of the GOC, Ben Nunoo Mensah said he is solidly behind the team in their quest to book a place in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.



“On behalf of the Board, Executives and Sports Federation Heads, I wish you all the luck to break the jinx that has denied football an appearance in almost two decades."



The Black Meteors are in group A alongside host nations Morocco, Congo, and Guinea. The team will begin their campaign against Congo on Sunday, June 25, 2023.



The finalists and third-place playoff winner of this tournament will qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympic men’s football tournament in Paris while the 4th-placed team will play in the AFC- CAF playoff to decide the final slot at the Olympics.