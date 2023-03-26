2023 U-23 AFCON qualifiers: Kurt Okraku urges Black Meteors to beat Algeria and qualify

Sports News of Sunday, 26 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku, has urged the Black Meteors to overcome Algeria in the second leg of the U-23 AFCON qualifiers and secure a spot at the tournament.



The GFA boss rallied the team during a meeting with players after their training session on Saturday evening.



Following a 1-1 draw in the away encounter, Okraku urged the team to put the result behind them and focus on winning the second leg to advance to the tournament in Morocco.



He also expressed optimism that the team could progress beyond the AFCON tournament and earn a spot at the next summer Olympics in Paris.



“Let’s forget the result and let’s get ourselves prepared for a new game against Algeria," Okraku said. "It’s a game that will take us to not only the AFCON in Morocco but will give us a chance to qualify to the Olympic games which we haven’t featured in since 2004."



He added that it was important for the team to stay focused and work towards securing a spot at the Paris Olympics, saying, “2004 has been a long time, 19 years since Ghana was in the Olympics. It’s important that we keep our focus and work towards a slot to be in Paris next year."



The Black Meteors will face Algeria on Tuesday at Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the second leg of the U-23 AFCON qualifiers.