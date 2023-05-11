2023 U-23 AFCON: Black Meteors camp not panicking after group stage draw - Godwin Attram

Sports News of Thursday, 11 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Black Meteors Assistant Coach, Godwin Attram, is exuding confidence as the U23 national team gears up for the 2023 U-23 African Cup of Nations, set to be hosted by Morocco.



In the draw, Ghana found itself placed in Group A alongside the host nation, Morocco, as well as Congo and Guinea. This grouping has been deemed challenging due to the presence of strong opponents.



However, Coach Attram, in an interview with Happy 98.9FM, dismissed concerns about the difficulty of Group A and highlighted the team's unwavering determination.



Coach Attram underlined the Black Meteors' impressive qualification achievement, particularly their victory over a formidable opponent like Algeria in the qualifiers.



He emphasized that despite the tough opponents they will face in the tournament, the team remains undaunted and is eagerly anticipating the competition.



"After the draw, many have described our Group as a very difficult group because of our opponents. The team (Black Meteors), however, did not panic after the draw. We know we are also a very formidable side and we are looking forward to the competition," Attram stated.



He added, "We defeated a tough country like Algeria in the qualifiers, and we'll be coming up against even tougher opponents, but we are ready. Our ultimate goal is to qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris, and we are putting in the necessary preparations."



The U-23 AFCON is scheduled to commence on June 24 in Morocco, with the final match slated for July 8. Ghana secured its qualification for the tournament through a hard-fought victory over Algeria, with a 2-1 aggregate scoreline.