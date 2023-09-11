2023 Para Games: Ghana Amputee Football team crowned champions after win over Morocco

Sports News of Monday, 11 September 2023

Source: Africa Paralympic Committee

The Ghana Amputee Football team were crowned champions after coming from behind to beat Morocco 2-1 in the final of the 2023 African Paralympic Games football tournament at the MacDan Park in Accra.



The Black Challenge entered the final seeking revenge over the Moroccans, having lost 2-1 to the North Africans at the group stage.



The Moroccons started the game much stronger as they posed more threat in attack to Team Ghana, forcing goalkeeper Razak Seidu into making saves.



They eventually broke the deadlock in the 38th minute through a beautiful curler into the top left corner after a mistake by midfielder, Allotey who gave the ball away cheaply in midfield.



The Black Challenge started the second half much better as they kept on mounting pressure on the Morocco defense and forcing goal keeper into making some wonderful saves.



After series of pressure, the football gods finally smiled on the Ghanaian side in the dying embers of the game as Hamza Mohammed finished off a beautiful team move to bring Team Ghana back on level terms.



As the place erupted with the crowd singing and cheering them on, Team Ghana, took advantage of the momentum and took the lead.



Captain Richard Opentil Arthur scored from a beautifully worked freekick to complete and give the Black Challenge a 2-1 lead in extra time to win the trophy for Team Ghana.



