2023 Hogbetsotso: Sports Committee opens registration for Foot-Volley competition

Sports News of Sunday, 29 October 2023

Source: GNA

The 2023 Anlo Hogbetsotso Sports Committee in collaboration with the Volta Regional Foot-volley Association has opened registration for interested teams to compete for honours at this year's sporting event.



The registration, which began on Tuesday, October 16 across the region, is expected to end on November 1.



Mr Felix Afedo, Chairman, Volta Regional Foot-volley Association, in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency, said the move was to unearth more talent in the area.



"We are expecting to scout some players for the national event that will be held in the country, next year," he said.



Mr Afedo revealed that a team would have to pay a registration fee of GH₵ 100.00 to guarantee participation.



He said this year's competition would be the fifth edition, which would be held at Keta Emancipation Beach on November 3.



Mr Afedo further said the National Sports Authority had announced its readiness to take full responsibility for the games with all their budgets for next year.



He urged the public to rally behind the Association in the region to unearth talents.



Mr Afedo also appealed to all individuals and corporate organisations to sponsor the games for its success.