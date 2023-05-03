2023 Ghana Energy Games postponed

Other Sports of Wednesday, 3 May 2023

Source: RITE Sports

The maiden edition of the Ghana Energy Games which was scheduled to take place this Saturday 6th May 2023 at the El-Wak Sports Stadium has been postponed, organizers have announced.



The event which is aimed at promoting cooperation in Ghana’s Energy Sector was set to have institutions like Ghana GRID Company, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Volta River Authority (VRA), Bulk Oil Storage & Transportation (BOST) and other institutions compete in soccer, table tennis, CEO Penalty Shootout, and other fun activities.



Bobby Otis, Project Coordinator at RITE Sports, the organizers of the event in an interview said, “we regret to announce the postponement of the event due to some late challenges. We know how excited the institutions were about the event and so difficult for us to arrive at this decision. The postponement will help us to assemble all the pieces needed to deliver an unforgettable experience for all participating institutions and fans”.



The next date will be announced in due time. We deeply regret any inconvenience this action may cause.