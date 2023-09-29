2023 GFA Elections: FIFA sends strong delegation to Ghana ahead of elections

Sports News of Friday, 29 September 2023

Source: ghanafa.org

FIFA has appointed a strong delegation for the 2023 Elective Congress of the Ghana Football Association to be held on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at Tamale.



The FIFA Delegation as announced by the GFA is made up of Gelson Fernandes, Director, FIFA Member Associations Africa, Silmara Sousa, Development Program Coordinator, FIFA Member Associations Africa and Ahmed Harraz, Senior MA Governance Services Manager, FIFA MA Governance.



The FIFA Delegation which has been providing assistance to the GFA Elections Committee will have final engagements with the GFA Elections Committee while in Ghana before the Congress.



In addition to the FIFA delegation, FIFA Executive Council Member Amaju Melvin Pinnick will also be arriving in Ghana in the coming week for the elective Congress in the Northern Regional Capital, Tamale.



However, CAF and WAFU B have also indicated that they will be sending dignitaries to ensure a successful GFA Congress on Thursday, October 5, 2023.





Source: GFA Communications