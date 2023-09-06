2023 GFA Awards: Mary Amponsah, Helena Obeng up for Player of the Season prize

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has unveiled the nominees for the upcoming GFA Awards, specifically in the Women's Football categories.



The highly-anticipated awards ceremony is scheduled to take place at the UPSA auditorium in Accra on Saturday, September 09, 2023.



Among the categories for which nominees have been announced include the prestigious titles of the most outstanding Player of the Season, Goalkeeper of the Season, Coach of the Season, and Top Scorer of the Season.



This announcement sets the stage for a celebration of outstanding achievements and contributions within the realm of women's football in Ghana.



Ampem Darkoa Ladies’ Mary Amponsah, Faiza Seidu of Northern Ladies, and Prison Ladies’ Helena Obeng are the three gunning for the Player of the Season award.



The Nominees for Discovery of the Season are Helena Alormenu of Essiam Socrates, Haruna Zainab of T. Super Ladies and Afia B Twumwaa of Faith Ladies.



Fighting for Top Scorer of the Season are Mary Amponsah again of Ampem Darkoa Ladies, Prison Ladies’ Helena Obeng, and Princess Owusu of Fabulous Ladies.