2023 GFA Awards: Manaf Umar, Aziz Issah gunning for MTN FA Cup Best Player of the Season accolade

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially revealed the nominees for the GFA Awards - MTN FA Cup categories in anticipation of the upcoming GFA Awards Ceremony.



This inaugural edition of the GFA Awards is scheduled to take place at the UPSA Auditorium in Accra on Saturday, September 9, 2023.



Football enthusiasts and supporters await this significant event, which promises to recognize and celebrate outstanding achievements in Ghana football.



The list of nominees spans several coveted categories, including the Most Outstanding Player, Best Coach, Discovery of the Year, Best Goalkeeper, and Top Scorer of the season.



Among the notable nominations, the "Best Player of the Season" category showcases the talents of Samuel Adom Antwi from King Faisal, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen representing RTU, and Abdul Aziz Issah, who shines for Dreams FC.



In the highly competitive "Coach of the Season" category, three deserving nominees stand out. They include Abdul Karim Zito of Dreams FC, Ignatius Osei-Fosu from King Faisal, and Mumuni Abubakari, the guiding force behind Nsoatreman FC.