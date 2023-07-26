2023 DOL Super Cup: Heart of Lions pitched against Nations FC, Bofoakwa get Skyy

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The third edition of the Division One League Super Cup is set to take place at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese, Kumasi.



The tournament, which serves as a preparatory ground for Division One clubs and newly promoted Ghana Premier League teams ahead of the new season, promises to be an exciting showcase of talent and competition.



The event will feature eight competitive teams vying for the coveted Super Cup title. The participating clubs include Nations FC, Bofoakwa Tano, Heart of Lions, Skyy FC, Koforidua Semper FI, Eleven Wonders, Young Apostles, and Nzema Kotoko.



In a draw held at the GFA Secretariat on Tuesday, the teams were grouped into two groups.



Group A comprises Heart of Lions and Nations FC, both of which have successfully qualified for the betPawa Premier League, along with Sempe FI and Eleven Wonders.



Group B, on the other hand, will see former champions Skyy FC pitted against Premier League returnees Bofoakwa Tano, along with Young Apostles and Nzema Kotoko.



The 2023 edition is scheduled to kick off on Friday, August 18, and will run through to Friday, September 01, 2023.



The Division One League Super Cup competition offers an excellent opportunity for the participating clubs to fine-tune their strategies, test their new signings, and assess their overall preparedness for the upcoming season.



See full draw below:



