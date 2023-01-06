2023 CHAN: We will make the country proud - Black Galaxies captain Gladson Awako

Sports News of Friday, 6 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Black Galaxies captain, Gladson Awako says the playing body are well motivated to make the country proud at the 2023 African Nations Champions (CHAN).



Ghana is returning to the tournament for the first time since their last appearance in 2014 when they finished as silver-medalist.



The team having played against Egypt's U-20 side and Al Ahly, the team will continue their preparations with two games against Algeria and Mozambique.



Awako, in an interview with the GFA media team, says the team is keen to do well at the CHAN tournament so Ghanaians can forget about the performance at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



“We are all very motivated. The management is treating [well], they make sure whatever we need they are doing it for us and we the players are very motivated because we don’t need any than getting on the field and doing our work and also making the nation proud,” he said.



“This is the motivation that we can give to ourselves – being on the field and getting ourselves ready to showcase what we have.”



He adds that the team is well-composed and awaits their turn to take to the field against Madagascar in their opening game. We are calm and relaxed.



“We are just waiting for the day to get on the pitch and make sure we make our nation proud and each and everyone out there; make everyone proud and clean all the wrongs that happened and whatever that didn’t go well at the World Cup. We will make sure to put smiles on the faces of Ghanaians," he added.



The 2023 CHAN tournament will start on January 13 to February 4.



The Black Galaxies have been housed in Group C alongside Sudan, Morocco, and Madagascar.