2023 CHAN: We are in Algeria to win a trophy not for excursion - Annor Walker

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Galaxies coach, Annor Walker, has said that they have gone to Algeria to win the 2023 African Nations Championship (CHAN) and not to admire the beautiful Arabian city.



The Black Galaxies will be making their fourth appearance in the CHAN tournament, and Annor Walker wants to make history by becoming the first coach to win the trophy for Ghana.



Milovan Rajevac, Herbert Addo, and Maxwell Konadu led Ghana to the three previous CHAN tournaments in 2009, 2011, and 2014, respectively, but couldn't win the ultimate trophy, with the Serbian winning the silver medal.



“From what our head of delegation said that we are here to win the tournament? Yes. We didn’t come here to joke. We didn’t come here to look at how Algiers town is."



“We came for a purpose, and we also came to win the cup,” Annor Walker said in an interview as quoted by Myjoyonline.com.



The Black Galaxies will play their last friendly game on Tuesday, January 10, against Mozambique before the start of the CHAN tournament on January 13.