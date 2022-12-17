2023 CHAN: Ghana coach targets finals

Sports News of Saturday, 17 December 2022

Head coach of the Black Galaxies, Coach Annor Walker has disclosed that he wants to guide the team to the finals of the 2023 CHAN tournament.



According to him, once the team gets to the final, then they can fight to win the trophy.



“My target is to get to the finals and if it’s the will of God that I should win the tournament, I will be more grateful to the Almighty. But my target for now is to get to at least the final of the competition,” Coach Annor Walker said in an interview as quoted by the Ghana FA.



On player selection for the final squad for the tournament, Coach Annor Walker says he is having a tough time.



“I have headache but its normal. I invited them here and I am watching all of them so at the end of it all I will come out with the final list which will be done soon and very soon,” the former Great Olympics coach noted.



Coach Annor Walker added, “I give thanks to the Almighty and to all Ghanaian and ask all Ghanaian s to pray for the Black Galaxies. Though our senior team went to the World Cup and things didn’t work well. But that doesn’t mean that is what the Lord has for us so we should give thanks and look at the second team - the Black Galaxies and I believe with their prayers and support behind the Black Galaxies, we will also put some smiles on their faces.”



The 2023 CHAN tournament is scheduled to be staged in Algeria.



