2023 CHAN: 'Disappointed' Annor Walker reacts to Afriyie-Barnieh's suspension

Black Galaxies head coach, Annor Walker, has expressed his disappointment over Daniel Afryie Barnieh's suspension in the 2023 Championship of African Nations tournament (CHAN).



Barnieh was sent off in Ghana's 3-1 win over Sudan on Thursday, January 19, 2023, and thus will not be available for the knockout stages if Ghana goes through.



Speaking at the post-match, Walker was dismayed to lose his starman but was optimistic about getting a good replacement for the games ahead.



"It's unfortunate Afriyie Barnieh got the red card. He's one of my top strikers, but I came with 25 players so I will have a replacement play in the quarterfinal stage, and after that, he can be in action," he said.



Daniel Afriyie, who scored in the win over Sudan, was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Walieldin Khdir Safour in the 97th minute.



Ghana is second in the group with six points after two games, tied with group leaders Madagascar, and Sudan is third with three points.



The three countries in Group C were awarded 3 points each after Morocco pulled out of the tournament.



Therefore, the outcome of Madagascar's tie with Sudan will determine the two countries that will progress to the quarterfinals.



