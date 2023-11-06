2023 CAF Women’s Champions League: Our purpose in Ivory Coast is to win the title - Ampem Darkoa Ladies coach

Sports News of Monday, 6 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Joe Nana Adarkwa, the head coach of Ampem Darkoa Ladies, has boldly stated that his team's primary objective in Ivory Coast is to secure victory in the 2023 CAF Women’s Champions League.



The reigning champions of Ghana are set to face off against Morocco’s AS FAR in their inaugural group stage encounter, slated for Monday at the Stade de Laurent Pokou in San Pedro. The match is scheduled to commence at 5 pm.



Acknowledging the challenge presented by the defending champions of the competition, Adarkwa expressed confidence during the pre-match press conference, emphasizing his team's readiness for their first-ever appearance in this continental championship.



“We came here purposely for the cup. Our preparation is going on very well so we are ready for the tournament.



“We have two teams who have national team players so it is going to be a tough game. We are going to work towards that and see how we are going to approach the game in our training. In Sha Allah, definitely we are going to win the match.”



The third edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League kicked off over the weekend with Ampem Darkoa Ladies becoming the second Ghanaian team to participate in the final tournament after Hasaacas Ladies finished second in the maiden edition in 2021.