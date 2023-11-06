2023 CAF Women’s Champions League: Ampem Darkoa Ladies come from behind to beat AS FAR Club

Sports News of Monday, 6 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies displayed remarkable resilience, turning the tide against defending champions ASFAR Club in the CAF Women's Champions League.



After conceding an early goal, Comfort Yeboah's spectacular performance in the second half led to a stunning comeback. Yeboah not only netted a superb goal but also forced an own goal, securing Ampem Darkoa's first victory in their debut appearance in the competition.



ASFAR Club seized the lead just 15 minutes into the game, capitalizing on defensive lapses from the Ghanaian side. Despite the setback, the Techiman-based team dominated play and came close to leveling the score before halftime.



However, the defending champions held onto their lead as the first half concluded.



Ampem Darkoa Ladies returned from halftime with renewed determination, and in the 57th minute, Comfort Yeboah unleashed a powerful strike from outside the penalty box, equalizing the game.



But Yeboah wasn't finished yet. In the 62nd minute, she surged forward on the right flank and delivered a cross that was inadvertently turned into the net by an ASFAR player.



With this own goal, Ampem Darkoa took the lead, asserting control with 28 minutes remaining.



In the 75th minute, Ampem Darkoa's goalkeeper Ayishatu had a close call, but the opposition failed to capitalize on the opportunity.



Maintaining their composure, the WAFU B champions successfully repelled a late surge from ASFAR, securing all three points in Group B.



The Ghanaian side will face AS Mande in their next game on November 9.