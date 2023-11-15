2023 CAF Women’s CL: We know our opponent well – Ampem Darkoa coach

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ampem Darkoa Ladies head coach Joe Nana Adarkwa has revealed that his side and Sporting Club Casablanca have good knowledge of each other ahead of their meeting on Wednesday is like a final.



Scheduled for Wednesday, the matchup between the champions from Ghana and the Moroccan club holds the key to a coveted spot in the final of the prestigious tournament.



The stage is set at the Laurent Pokou Stadium in Ivory Coast, with the kickoff slated for 8 pm.



Nana Adarkkwa expressed confidence in the quality of the game to be witnessed, assuring fans that both sides are prepared to deliver an exceptional performance.



“Every semifinal is like a final; very tough. We know we are going to have a very good game tomorrow.



“Definitely they know us and we know them [as well]. They have watched our games and we have also watched their games but In Sha Allah, we are going to win the game.



“Any war that you are going, you don’t need defeat. You predict win, you work for it and you get it.”



Ampem Darkoa Ladies will hope to reach the final on their debut appearance.