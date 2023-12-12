You are here: HomeSports2023 12 12Article 1896791

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

2023 CAF Awards: Full list of award winners as Nigeria dominates

Victor Osimhen was named men's player of the year Victor Osimhen was named men's player of the year

The 2023 CAF Awards ceremony was held on December 11, 2023, in Marrakesh Morocco, and it was a night of celebration for Nigerian football as the country dominated the awards.

Here is the full list of award winners:

Player of the Year (Men): Victor Osimhen (Nigeria, Napoli)

Player of the Year (Women): Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria, Barcelona)

Interclub Player of the Year (Men): Percy Tau (South Africa, Al Ahly)

Interclub Player of the Year (Women): Fatima Tagnaout (Morocco, AS FAR)

Coach of the Year (Men): Walid Regragui (Morocco)

Coach of the Year (Women): Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

Goalkeeper of the Year (Men): Yassine Bounou (Morocco, Al Hilal)

Goalkeeper of the Year (Women): Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria, Paris FC)

Young Player of the Year (Men): Lamine Camara (Senegal, Metz)

Young Player of the Year (Women): Nesryne El Chad (Morocco, Lille)

National Team of the Year (Men): Morocco

National Team of the Year (Women): Nigeria

Club of the Year (Men): Al Ahly (Egypt)

Club of the Year (Women): Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

