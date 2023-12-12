2023 CAF Awards: Full list of award winners as Nigeria dominate

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The 2023 CAF Awards ceremony was held on December 11, 2023, in Marrakesh Morocco, and it was a night of celebration for Nigerian football as the country dominated the awards.



Here is the full list of award winners:



Player of the Year (Men): Victor Osimhen (Nigeria, Napoli)



Player of the Year (Women): Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria, Barcelona)



Interclub Player of the Year (Men): Percy Tau (South Africa, Al Ahly)



Interclub Player of the Year (Women): Fatima Tagnaout (Morocco, AS FAR)



Coach of the Year (Men): Walid Regragui (Morocco)



Coach of the Year (Women): Desiree Ellis (South Africa)



Goalkeeper of the Year (Men): Yassine Bounou (Morocco, Al Hilal)



Goalkeeper of the Year (Women): Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria, Paris FC)



Young Player of the Year (Men): Lamine Camara (Senegal, Metz)



Young Player of the Year (Women): Nesryne El Chad (Morocco, Lille)



National Team of the Year (Men): Morocco



National Team of the Year (Women): Nigeria



Club of the Year (Men): Al Ahly (Egypt)



Club of the Year (Women): Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)