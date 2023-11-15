2023 CAF Awards: Black Queens forward Evelyn Badu nominated for player of the year

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

In a resounding testament to her football prowess, 21-year-old forward Evelyn Badu, a key figure for both Norwegian club Avaldsnes IL and the Black Queens of Ghana, has emerged as the sole Ghanaian nominee in the Player of the Year category for the upcoming 2023 CAF Awards to be held in Morocco.



Badu's electrifying performances have not only propelled her into the international limelight but also positioned her as a strong contender against football luminaries like FC Barcelona's Asisat Oshoala, Morocco's midfield maestro Fatima Tagnaout of AS FAR, and South Africa's dynamic winger Linda Motlhalo of Glasgow City FC.



The nomination comes on the heels of Badu's outstanding run with the Black Queens, a streak that remains unblemished under the strategic guidance of Swiss coach Nora Häuptle, who assumed the coaching mantle in January 2023.



Since Häuptle's appointment, Badu has been scoring for fun on the field, spearheading Ghana's attack and leaving an indelible mark as a goal-scoring sensation.