2023 African Games to have 22 sporting disciplines, 7 to serve as Olympic qualifiers - Sports Minister

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif (MP) has provided an update on Ghana's preparations towards hosting the 13th African Games, Accra 2023, and highlighting developments in sports and youth development in the country.



During a press briefing on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, the Minister revealed that the 13th African Games, scheduled to take place in Accra, Ghana, will feature a total of 22 sports disciplines. Among these, seven sports will serve as Olympic qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, while the remaining 15 will be Non-Olympic Qualifiers. Additionally, five sports disciplines will be showcased as demonstration sports during the event.



The Olympic Qualifiers include Badminton, Cycling, Swimming, Table Tennis, Tennis, Triathlon, and Wrestling. These events present a significant opportunity for Ghanaian athletes to secure their places in the prestigious global sporting event, the Olympic Games.



Speaking about the aim of hosting and organizing the 13th African Games, Mustapha Ussif emphasized the event's role in contributing to Ghana's transformational agenda and the African Union Agenda 2063, "Africa We Want." The Games also seek to improve sports infrastructure in the country and position Accra as a Sports Hub in West Africa.



In terms of infrastructure development, significant progress is being made with the construction of world-class facilities at various locations. These include the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, the Rugby Pitch, the Games Village, and the Borteyman Sports Complex, which is set to be converted into a University of Sport for Development in the near future.



The Minister expressed confidence in the collective effort of all stakeholders, emphasizing the Government of Ghana's unwavering commitment to host a successful and memorable African Games in March 2024. He called for a unified and collaborative approach to overcome challenges and ensure the Games celebrate African unity, diversity, and progress.



In conclusion, Hon. Mustapha Ussif highlighted the benefits of hosting the 13th African Games, including financial gains from increased TV and online viewership, strengthening of the Ghana Cedi, foreign direct investment inflows, and potential savings in pre-tournament athlete camping.



The African Games, Accra 2023, are poised to be a remarkable event that showcases Ghana's commitment to sports development and leaves a lasting legacy of environmental consciousness through the adoption of a "Green Game Strategy."



With just seven months to go, the nation is eagerly anticipating the opening ceremony, scheduled for March 8, 2024, which will set the stage for an extraordinary celebration of African unity and sporting excellence.