'2023 African Games offer chance to shift focus from football' - Kwaku Ofosu Asare

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The chairman of the 2023 African Games Local Organizing Committee, Kwaku Ofosu Asare, has urged Ghanaians to shift their focus from football to other sports as the country prepares to host the upcoming event.



Speaking to Citi Sports, Asare bemoaned the excessive attention given to the national football team, despite their failure to win an Africa Cup of Nations title since 1982.



Asare believes that the African Games present a unique opportunity for Ghana to diversify its sports portfolio and focus on other disciplines.



"We don't have to over-concentrate on football. We've done that for years," he said.



"I mean, we all love football, running commentary and traveling with the team, but we need to also be looking at other disciplines. The African Games is giving us the opportunity to shift focus from football to other disciplines."



The 2023 African Games were originally scheduled to take place this year, but were postponed due to unprepared facilities. The games are now set to take place next year, and Asare hopes that Ghanaians will embrace the event and support their athletes in all disciplines.