2023 African Games car conveying sports journalists involved in accident

Sports News of Sunday, 10 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A minivan transporting sports journalists from Accra to Cape Coast for the coverage of the 2023 African Games was involved in a road accident on Saturday, March 9, 2024.



The accident occurred in the afternoon as the team headed for the Women’s U-20 football tournament.



The incident was reportedly triggered by a malfunctioning traffic light, leading to a collision between the minivan and a pickup truck.



Fortunately, all journalists aboard were unhurt, according to reports. However, the minivan's bumper was damaged.



After the accident, the journalists experienced a delay of nearly an hour before a new vehicle was provided to resume their journey to the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



Despite the setback, the journalists managed to reach their destination and covered the match between Ghana’s U-20 women’s team, the Black Princesses, and Ethiopia.



The Black Princesses secured a 1-0 victory in their opening match of the tournament.



The journalists are safely back in Accra after watching the game in Cape Coast.