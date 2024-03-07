2023 African Games: We are not under pressure - Black Satellites coach Desmond Ofei

Sports News of Thursday, 7 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Black Satellites head coach, Desmond Ofei, has indicated that he feels no pressure as he gears up for the 2023 African Games.



Ofei assumed the role of Ghana's U-20 national team coach in September 2023, taking over from Samuel Boadu.



The upcoming 13th African Games marks his first major challenge since his appointment to lead the Satellites.



In their opening match of Group A against Congo on Friday, March 8, Ghana will kick off their campaign.



Ofei expressed confidence in his team's readiness for the competition, stating, "No, there is no pressure."



He emphasized the preparedness of the squad, highlighting the hunger and determination of the players.



According to Ofei, the team is fully equipped for the tournament and does not feel any undue pressure.



“We are fully prepared. We have a good squad. Our boys are ready and hungry. We don’t feel any pressure; not at all.”



The Black Satellites aim to surpass their performance from the 2019 edition, where they were unable to advance beyond the group stage.