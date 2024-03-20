2023 African Games: Watch the finals of the women's and men's 100m race

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

The 2023 African Games reached its climax on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, with the finals of the most anticipated events – the men’s and women’s 100 metres final race.



At every athletics competition, 100-metre races for both men and women are usually the most followed, and the 13th African Games was no exception. Hundreds of Ghanaians trooped to the University of Ghana Sports Stadium to catch the race on Tuesday.



Ghanaians had high hopes in sprint sensation Benjamin Azamati adding to the country’s medal haul, but they were disappointed by Azamati, who finished fifth in the men’s final race.



Cameroon's Emmanuel Eseme, who beat Azamati in the semi-final, won the race with a time of 10.14s.



Nigeria's Itsekiri Usheoritse claimed second place with a time of 10.23s, while Namibia's Gilbert Hainuca picked the bronze medal with a time of 10.29s.



Azamati, who ran a time of 10.45s, missed out on the podium with his compatriot Aggerh Barnabas, who clocked 10.50s.



In the women’s division, Gina Bass of Gambia won gold by coming tops with a time of 11.36 seconds.



Liberia’s Maia Alyse McCoy came second with 11.49s, while Olayinka Olajide from Nigeria clinched the bronze medal with 11.55s.



