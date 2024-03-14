2023 African Games: Watch how Libyan weightlifter collapsed on stage

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Libyan weightlifter, Ahmed Abuzariba collapsed on stage after lifting a weight of 190kg in the Men’s Weightlifting contest at the 2023 African Games.



Ahmed Abuzariba lifted the weight successfully and placed it on the ground. However, it was when he was leaving the stage that he became unconscious and collapsed on stage.



The development on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 caused a big shock for the spectators present at the game centre.



The medical team quickly rushed on stage and managed to revive the weightlifter after almost ten minutes.



Abuzariba with the help of the Libyan technical team managed to walk off the stage with a round of applause.



