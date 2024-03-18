You are here: HomeSports2024 03 18Article 1921910

Sports News of Monday, 18 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2023 African Games: Watch how Ghana's Benjamin Azamati won Heat 5 to qualify for 100m semi-finals

Ghana's Benjamin Azamati (in yellow) play videoGhana's Benjamin Azamati (in yellow)

Ghana's sprint star, Benjamin Azamati, has progressed to the semi-final stage of the 2023 African Games 100m after winning Heat 5.

The US-based sprinter won the race with a time of 10.54s to secure a spot in the semis that will take off later today, March 18, 2024.

Ghana's Aggerh Barnabas has also advanced to the semi-finals after he finished second in Heat 2 with a time of 10.46s.

Meanwhile, in the women's category, Ghana's Hor Halutie also progressed to the Semi-finals after finishing second in Heat 1 in a time of 11.46s.

The 100m semi-final race is scheduled to take place at 16:30 GMT.

The athletics, dubbed the main event at the 2023 African Games, kicked off today at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Watch Benjamin Azamati and Barnabas' race below






