2023 African Games: Watch how Ghana qualified for final of Men's 4x100m relay

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's 4x100m relay team progressed to the final of the Men's 4x100m relay at the 2023 African Games.



Team Ghana won Heat 2, running a time of 38.67s to emerge as winners while Team Liberia finished second with 38.86s with Team Zimbabwe 39.90 placing third.



Ghana's team is made up of 200m record holder, Joseph Paul Amoah, Edwin Gadayi, Hammond Solomon, and sprint star Benjamin Azamati.



Edwin Gadayi had a good start in the first leg before handing over the baton to Azamati, who closed the gap on the first with amazing pace before handing over to third-leg runner, Hammond Solomon who put Ghana in the lead. Amoah got the job done by leaving the pack behind with an outrageous sprint.



Ghana's time was the best in the heat, beating Gambia who won Heat 1 with a time of 39.33 and Nigeria who won Heat 3 with a time of 38.70.



Ghana's men's 4x100m team will be aiming to claim Ghana's first gold medal in the track events at the Games.



The final is scheduled for today, March 20, 2024, at 18:35 GMT at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.





Watch the highlights below







EE/EK