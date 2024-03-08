2023 African Games: Uganda stun Nigeria with late goal to claim all three points

Sports News of Friday, 8 March 2024

Nigeria's Flying Eagles were defeated by Uganda in a thrilling encounter in their opening game of 2023 African Games on Thursday night at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Ladan Bosso's Nigeria U20 side, the Flying Eagles, suffered a setback in their African Games campaign with a 2-1 loss to Uganda in Ghana.



Despite responding swiftly to Usama Arafat's 33rd-minute opener with an equalizer from Sadiq Isiyaka before halftime, Nigeria ultimately fell short as Uganda secured all three points with a brilliant long-range strike in the dying moments of the game.



Nigeria struggled to match Uganda's intensity throughout the match, with Arafat's early goal exposing defensive vulnerabilities.



While Nigeria showed resilience to level the score, Uganda's persistence paid off as they clinched victory with a spectacular long-range effort.



In the other match played on Thursday, Lamine Sadio scored the only goal as Senegal claimed a narrow 1-0 win over South Sudan.