2023 African Games: South Africa pull out of hockey tournament over 'substandard' pitch

Sports News of Monday, 18 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

South Africa have pulled out of both Male and Female hockey tournaments of the 2023 African Games on account of a 'substandard' hockey pitch.



Team SA, in a statement released on Monday, March 18, 2024, mentioned that they had earlier complained about the condition of the pitch, which had still not seen any improvement despite being assured of international standards.



"Despite repeated assurances that the pitches would be ready for international-standard competition, the pitches are unsuitable."



Patience Shikwambana, Team SA's leader, revealed that the team opted to leave the competition upon advice from South African hockey pitch specialists, Sports Flooring Warehouse, with whom they shared photographs of Ghana's unsuitable hockey pitch.



“Over and above making this decision, our SA Hockey Federation consulted with Sports Flooring Warehouse, a South African-based specialist in carpet laying, and an FIH-recognised service provider. They have also advised us – having analysed the images we shared with them – that the field is not satisfactory and may cause harm to the athletes,” she stated in a release.



She continued that rescheduling the commencement of the hockey tournament three times also contributed to their decision.



“The rescheduling of the hockey competition, on three numerous occasions has, in addition, caused an inconvenience to us logistically, as a team, where we had to arrange for both the teams to fly to Ghana in time for the commencement of the competition."



“In the first Chef De Missions’ site visit meeting at the end of October 2023, we were advised that there would be test events to ensure readiness of venues before the start of each competition. This, unfortunately, has not been the case for Hockey. In addition, according to the FIH field certification guideline, ‘If a field that is not certified is being considered as a tournament venue, it should be tested at the earliest convenience to demonstrate compliance with this specification’".



“These tests should be conducted months in advance before a competition – which, in this case, have not taken place. Furthermore, ‘The FIH has a number of accredited test institutes, and these have accredited engineers located around the world’, which we are not certain if they have been involved and provided the necessary certification."



The hockey tournament was rescheduled twice before it eventually commenced on March 17, 2024.



The consecutive postponement was due to the bad condition of the Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium.



South Africa are third on the medal table winning 92 medals, including 25 gold, 29 silver, and 38 bronze.





EE/NOQ