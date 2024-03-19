2023 African Games: Rose Yeboah wins gold for Ghana in high jump

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

www.ghanaweb.com

Africa's reigning high jump champion, Rose Amoanima Yeboah, won the gold medal in the women’s high jump on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.



Yeboah edged out her competitors after clearing a height of 1.87m jump with some impeccable skill to claim gold.



After eliminating her opponents at 1.87m, she competed with herself to better the record and take it to 1.89m but, unfortunately, could not go past the challenge.



Nonetheless, she had loud cheers at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium while she jogged across the field hoisting the Ghana flag after winning the biggest prize in the event.



Rose Yeboah, who is Ghana's high jump record holder with a height of 1.94m, is now a back-to-back gold medalist after winning gold in the 2019 African Games.



She has now won Ghana's 10th gold medal in the games and took the country's tally to 10 gold, 22 silver, and 15 bronze, which sum up to 47 medals in total.





