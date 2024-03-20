2023 African Games: Nigerian's Tobi Amusan wins gold Women's 100mH

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerian sprinting star, Tobi Amusan, claimed the gold medal in the Women's 100m hurdles at the 2023 African Games in Accra on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.



The reigning Commonwealth Games champion won the race with a time of 12.89s while Madagascar's Sidonie Fiadanantsoa finished second clocking 13.19s.



Zimbabwean Asgley Kamangirira placed third with a time of 13.59s.



Tobi Amusan would have been disqualified from the race following a false start but received a caution before she went on to retain her title.



The reigning Diamond League champion has now won the Women's 100mH three times in a row - Congo Brazzaville 2015, Rabat 2019 and Accra 2023.



Tobi Amusan's gold is Nigerian's second gold on the day after Okezie Chidi Anthony won gold in Men's 400m.







Watch how Tobi Amusan won the Women's 100mH via the video below





