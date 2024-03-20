2023 African Games: Nigeria win gold in Women's 4x100m relay as Ghana finish third

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Team Nigeria stormed to victory in the Women's 4x100m relay with Ghana coming third in the race at the 2023 African Games on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.



Team Nigeria anchored by Tobi Amusan, won the race with a time of 43.05. The other members of the team include Moforehan Abinusawa, Justina Eyakpobeyan and Olajide Olayinka.



Team Liberia claim the silver medal with a 44.02. The team was made up of Morrison Ebony, Mccoy Maia Alyse, Collins Shania Kyree, and Smith-Barnett Destiny.



Ghana's team of Mary Boakye, Mensah Doris, Janet Mensah and Halutie Hor earned the bronze medal with a time of 44.21.



Nigeria have now won four gold medals today after beating Ghana in a close contest to win the 4x100m Men's relay.