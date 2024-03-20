2023 African Games: Nigeria marginally beat Ghana to win gold in Men's 4x100m relay

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Team Nigeria beat Team Ghana by a whisker to win gold in the Men's 4x100m relay final at the 2023 African Games.



Nigeria won the race with a time of 38.41s beating the defending champions Ghana who clocked 38.43 while Team Liberia came third with a time of 38.73.



Ghana led the race after the first two changes of the baton but the final change to anchor leg Joseph Amoah had a hitch which led to Nigeria claiming the win.



Team Nigeria was made of Isreal Sunday, Itsekiri Usheoritse, Ekanem Consider and Akintola Alaba Olukunle.



Ghana's team consisted of Ghana's 200m record holder, Joseph Paul Amoah, Edwin Gadayi, Hammond Solomon, and 100m sprint star Benjamin Azamati.



Team Liberia was made up of Sherman John, Matadi Emmanuel, Reeves Jabez, and Fahnbulleh Joseph.